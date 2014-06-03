Prominent advocate for Texas Democrat women dies in car crash

DALLAS (Reuters) - The executive director of Annie’s List, a Texas advocacy group that is a strong supporter of Texas gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis and other Democratic women politicians, was killed in a car accident in the Dallas area, the group said on Tuesday.

Grace Garcia, 59, died when the car she was riding in was involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Monday in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles (50 km) south of Dallas, according to a statement issued by the organization.

Before joining Annie’s List last year, Garcia was an aide to former President Bill Clinton and served as a senior adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Annie’s List raises money and offers help to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights. It has taken a prominent role in the state this year with two women - Davis and state Senator Leticia Van de Putte - running on the Democratic ticket for governor and lieutenant governor.

Davis, who rose to national stardom with a filibuster last year on the Texas Senate floor against new restrictions on abortions, said in a tweet she is “deeply saddened by the loss”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” Davis said.