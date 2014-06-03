FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prominent advocate for Texas Democrat women dies in car crash
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 3, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Prominent advocate for Texas Democrat women dies in car crash

Marice Richter

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The executive director of Annie’s List, a Texas advocacy group that is a strong supporter of Texas gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis and other Democratic women politicians, was killed in a car accident in the Dallas area, the group said on Tuesday.

Grace Garcia, 59, died when the car she was riding in was involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Monday in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles (50 km) south of Dallas, according to a statement issued by the organization.

Before joining Annie’s List last year, Garcia was an aide to former President Bill Clinton and served as a senior adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Annie’s List raises money and offers help to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights. It has taken a prominent role in the state this year with two women - Davis and state Senator Leticia Van de Putte - running on the Democratic ticket for governor and lieutenant governor.

Davis, who rose to national stardom with a filibuster last year on the Texas Senate floor against new restrictions on abortions, said in a tweet she is “deeply saddened by the loss”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” Davis said.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.