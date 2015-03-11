FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. unions freeze campaign contributions over trade
March 11, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. unions freeze campaign contributions over trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The largest U.S. federation of labor unions said on Wednesday it is freezing contributions to federal candidates in next year’s elections as it waits to see the outcome of key trade votes.

The AFL-CIO said in a statement defeating legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress was a top priority.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said on Tuesday unions would keep a tally of how lawmakers voted on key trade issues and would make trade an issue in the 2016 campaigns, which cover all House of Representative seats and one-third of the Senate. [ID:nL1N0WC232]

The AFL-CIO is a major donor to Democrats, who are keen to win back control of Congress in 2016.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

