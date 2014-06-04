FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House considering Cosgrove to take over Veterans Affairs: source
June 4, 2014 / 1:14 AM / 3 years ago

White House considering Cosgrove to take over Veterans Affairs: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toby Cosgrove, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, participates in the APEC CEO Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is considering nominating the head of the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, Toby Cosgrove, as the next secretary of the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Eric Shinseki resigned on Friday as secretary of the department amid a political firestorm over widespread delays in veterans’ medical care.

President Barack Obama has named Deputy Veterans Affairs Secretary Sloan Gibson to lead the agency while he looks for a permanent replacement.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the White House was considering Cosgrove for the post.

Reporting by Sharon Begley; Writing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Bill Trott

