FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democrat squeaks out victory in Virginia attorney general race
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 25, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

Democrat squeaks out victory in Virginia attorney general race

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - Virginia’s State Board of Elections certified Democratic state Senator Mark Herring on Monday as the winner of a hotly contested race for attorney general by the narrowest of margins.

Herring defeated Republican state Senator Mark Obenshain by 165 votes, or about 0.007 percent out of more than 2.2 million votes cast statewide in the November 5 election, official results showed.

Obenshain said in a statement that he would be considering whether to ask for a recount. Virginia law allows him 10 days to make the request.

“This initial count shows the narrowest percent vote differential of any U.S. statewide race in the 21st century, and the closest statewide election in modern Virginia history,” Obenshain said in a statement.

Herring said in a statement that the race was “close but fair.”

His victory gives Democrats a sweep in statewide elections. Democratic fundraiser Terry McAuliffe won the closely watched governor’s race and state Senator Ralph Northam took the lieutenant governorship.

Reporting by Gary Robertson; editing by Ian Simpson and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.