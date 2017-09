U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) addresses the crowd during an election night rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe has narrowly defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli in the closely watched Virginia’s governor race on Tuesday, NBC and CBS television said.

State election board figures showed McAuliffe, a Democratic Party insider leading Cuccinelli, a favorite of the Republicans’ Tea Party wing, 47 percent to 46 percent with 91 percent of precincts reporting. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone)