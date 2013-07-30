Weiner vows in video to stay in New York City mayoral race

Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner appears at a mayoral candidates forum in the Inwood section of upper Manhattan in New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anthony Weiner, under fire after admitting that he sent lewd pictures to women online long after resigning from Congress over similar behavior, will not exit the New York City mayoral race because quitting “isn’t the way we roll in New York City.”

In a video message posted on his campaign website on Tuesday evening, Weiner said his campaign is not about him but about helping New Yorkers.

As his poll numbers tank and calls for him to drop out of the race increase, Weiner said, “You know, sometimes people say to me, ‘This campaign is pretty rough. You may want to quit.’ I know that there are newspaper editors, other politicians that say, ‘Boy, I wish that guy Weiner would quit,'” he said. “They don’t know New York. They certainly don’t know me.”

A Quinnipiac poll released on Monday showed him slipping to fourth from first place among Democrats since more of his racy texts were made public on a gossip website.

Once a popular Congressman, Weiner resigned in 2011 after saying he had accidentally sent a lewd picture over Twitter.

When he announced his return to politics last spring, it looked as if voters might give Weiner a second chance, but that good will appears to be evaporating as more revelations emerge about his online chats with women.