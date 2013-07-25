New York's Weiner chatted with more women since scandal: report

Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner stops to speak to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner may have exchanged sexually-charged messages with as many as three women in the two years since he resigned from Congress amid revelations of similar behavior, press reports said on Thursday.

“I don’t believe I had any more than three,” Weiner told reporters on Thursday, according to the news site Politico

Weiner, 48, resigned from the U.S. Congress in June 2011 after admitting he used Twitter and other social media to send lewd pictures of himself to women he met online.

In May, he launched his bid to the next mayor of New York City and briefly led his Democratic rivals in polls.

But after a gossip website published new exchanges between Weiner and an unnamed women, which had continued until last summer, Weiner has faced calls to withdraw from the race.