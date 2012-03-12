Wisconsin judge issues permanent halt to voter ID law

MADISON, Wisconsin (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge issued a permanent injunction on Monday blocking the state from implementing a new law requiring voters to present identification at polling stations.

WisPolitics.com said the decision by a Dane County judge in Madison follows a temporary halt issued by another judge on March 7.

Wisconsin is the second state to have its voter identification law blocked on Monday. Earlier, the U.S. Justice Department halted a Texas law, saying it discriminated against Hispanic voters.