Dozens sickened by chemical in Indianapolis pool
June 21, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Dozens sickened by chemical in Indianapolis pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Dozens of people at a crowded public swimming pool were sickened on Thursday by an excessive amount of a water-purifying chemical in the pool, authorities said.

The chlorine-based purifying chemical, called “Magic Acid,” caused nausea, coughing and watery eyes among the swimmers, many of them children, and 71 people were taken to hospitals, Todd Harper of the Indianapolis Emergency Services said.

All were listed in fair condition, and none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, he said.

Marc Lotter, a spokesman for the mayor’s office said the afternoon incident at the Garfield Aquatic Center was caused by a chemical imbalance in the pool. It was not clear what caused the imbalance.

Reporting By Susan Guyett; Writing by Andrew Stern

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
