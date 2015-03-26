Pope Francis to visit Obama at White House on Sept 23

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House on September 23, the White House said on Thursday in a statement on the meeting, scheduled as part of the pontiff’s first visit to the United States.

The White House said Obama and the Pope plan to discuss issues including “caring for the marginalized and the poor; advancing economic opportunity for all; serving as good stewards of the environment; protecting religious minorities and promoting religious freedom around the world; and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities.”