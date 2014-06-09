FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. officials seek help identifying child pornography suspect
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 9, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. officials seek help identifying child pornography suspect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal authorities sought help from the public on Monday in trying to identify a Connecticut man suspected of distributing child pornography as part of a large underground network.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the man goes by “Rnold” and “Rnold Kvistniak” but his real first name may be Shaun. It said he is between 40 and 50 years old, lives within a 100 miles (160 km) of New Haven and works in construction management.

Officials said he travels frequently, has an electrical engineering degree and may have a family member in Hamburg, Germany, where he had planned to visit this spring.

ICE said investigators from its Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Boston office were not able to identify the “John Doe” suspect and asked for public help on its tip line (HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or the online tip form)

The man is suspected of being an administrator of a members-only child pornography website that involved 251 children, mostly boys, in the United States and five other countries. ICE said in March that 14 men had been arrested and charged with running the website.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.