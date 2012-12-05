FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two sides in L.A. port strike reach deal to end week-old strike
December 5, 2012

Two sides in L.A. port strike reach deal to end week-old strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Striking harbor clerks reached a tentative contract deal with management at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Tuesday night, settling a week-old labor clash that has idled most of America's biggest cargo-shipping complex.

The accord followed a resumption of negotiations after the two sides agreed to accept the help of federal mediators under pressure from Los Angeles Mayor Anthony Villagraigosa, who announced the deal.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman

