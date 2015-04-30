FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles ports police chief indicted on corruption charges: DOJ
#U.S.
April 30, 2015

Los Angeles ports police chief indicted on corruption charges: DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury indicted the port of Los Angeles’ chief of police on corruption charges involving a program to help citizens report criminal activity at the port, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

Ronald Boyd, 57, was named in January as chief of public safety at the port. The 16-count indictment includes charges of wire fraud involving bribery and kickbacks, according to the Justice Department.

Boyd is expected to surrender to federal authorities sometime next week, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Ken Wills

