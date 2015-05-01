FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles ports police chief indicted on corruption charges
May 1, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles ports police chief indicted on corruption charges

Dan Levine

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The chief of police for the port of Los Angeles was indicted on federal corruption charges involving a program to help citizens report criminal activity at the port, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

Ronald Boyd, 57, was named in a 16-count indictment that includes charges of wire fraud involving bribery and kickbacks.

The indictment alleges that Boyd helped steer the contract for an app, Portwatch, to an unnamed company with which he had a business relationship.

Boyd was placed on administrative leave until further notice following the indictment, Gene Seroka, executive director of the port, said in a written statement.

“The city and Port of Los Angeles will fully cooperate in the investigation of this matter,” Seroka said.

An attorney for Boyd could not immediately be reached for comment. Boyd is expected to surrender to federal authorities sometime next week, the Justice Department said.

The police employ 128 sworn officers at the nation’s busiest port, according to the port’s website.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Ken Wills and Alex Richardson

