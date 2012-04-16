FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Power output fell 0.82 percent last week: Genscape
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 16, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Power output fell 0.82 percent last week: Genscape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Power generation fell 0.82 percent in the week to April 12 from the previous week, Genscape said Monday.

Power output declined 2.73 percent during the week compared with the same week a year ago, said Genscape, an energy industry data provider.

Weather is a major driver of electricity consumption to power air-conditioning or heating, depending on the season. The state of the economy also is an influence.

Genscape uses sources including publicly available data and electricity demand measured at more than 280 power plants.

Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.