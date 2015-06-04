FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Powerball ticket worth nearly $189 mln sold in Arizona
June 4, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Powerball ticket worth nearly $189 mln sold in Arizona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona is worth nearly $189 million, marking the largest jackpot won in the state since 2012, state lottery officials said on Thursday.

The ticket-holder, who has not yet been identified, picked all six winning numbers in the latest multi-state drawing, they said.

“A winning ticket of this magnitude is going to be life-changing and extremely beneficial to the state,” said Tony Bouie, executive director of the Arizona Lottery.

The winner can choose between a cash prize of $119,993,157 or a 30-year annuity of $188.9 million, both before taxes.

In 2012, an Arizona man won half of a $587.5 million Powerball jackpot, marking the largest lottery prize won in the state.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh

