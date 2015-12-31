FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Powerball jackpot up to $334 million for Saturday drawing
December 31, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Powerball jackpot up to $334 million for Saturday drawing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A powerball Lottery ticket is shown in this photo illustration after being purchased at a gas station in San Diego, California, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The Powerball jackpot for the U.S. multi-state lottery drawing is up to $334 million for the Saturday drawing, which would make for a wealthy 2016 for whoever wins.

There were no jackpot winners for Wednesday’s drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association’s website. Saturday’s drawing has an estimated $205 million cash value.

Saturday’s jackpot would be the 12th highest in Powerball’s 23-year history, according to the lottery association.

The biggest Powerball jackpots in 2015 were $564.1 million in February and $310.5 million in September. The largest ever winning jackpot was $656 million, in a Mega Millions lottery drawing on March 30, 2012.

The lottery association is a non-profit owned and operated by member lotteries.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

