Obama 'pardons' one last turkey ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
WASHINGTON Barack Obama pardoned his last turkey as U.S. president on Wednesday, but his daughters should beware: he plans to continue the tradition as a private citizen.
SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. Powerball jackpot of $359 million awaits players ahead of Wednesday's drawing as the windfall continues to grow amid weeks of contests where no one took home the biggest prize.
Wednesday's drawing will be the 11th largest-ever Powerball jackpot and the 18th largest jackpot in U.S. history, lottery officials said.
The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.
The jackpot has rolled over twice per week since someone matched all six numbers on Sept. 17.
Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can either buy $2 tickets using their own numbers or have them randomly generated by a computer.
The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday and the winner would receive $359 million over 30 years or $219.6 million in a lump sum payment, before taxes.
The largest ever lottery prize of $1.6 billion was split between three winning tickets in January.
It is one of several games run by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a non-profit owned and operated by member states' lotteries.
The Mega Millions lottery, also offered by the association, produced the country's second-largest-ever prize, worth $656 million, in a 2012 drawing.
For every $1 worth of Powerball sales, half goes to prizes, 40 percent to state governments for causes such as education, and 10 percent to retailers who sell the tickets and other administrative costs.
NEW YORK U.S. airports trotted out friendly companion dogs to calm jittery travelers and offered perks including free parking on Wednesday as throngs of people rushed toward their Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.
WASHINGTON Muslims across the United States feared they were being targeted for surveillance this week when they received automated polling calls asking them to press one if they identified as Muslim or two if they did not.