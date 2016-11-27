FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
One ticket has winning numbers in $421 million Powerball lottery
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
November 27, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 9 months ago

One ticket has winning numbers in $421 million Powerball lottery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lottery stubs are pictured at an ampm convenience store in Pasadena, California U.S., November 21, 2016.Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - A lottery ticket sold in Tennessee had the winning numbers for a $421 million Powerball jackpot, one of the biggest on record, officials said after Saturday's draw.

The winning numbers selected were 17, 19, 21, 37, 44, with the Powerball 16. No one as yet had stepped forward to claim the prize, which grew in size since Sept. 17, the last time anyone matched all six numbers.

The jackpot soared from $403 million to a reported $420.9 million on Saturday due to a spate of late ticket-buying.

The prize is paid out over 30 years, with the option of a lump sum payment, which officials said would add up to about $254.7 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The largest ever U.S. lottery prize of $1.6 billion was split between three winning tickets in January.

Powerball, one of several games run by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a non-profit owned and operated by member states' lotteries, is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can either buy $2 tickets using their own numbers or have them randomly generated by a computer.

The Mega Millions lottery, also offered by the association, produced the country's second-largest-ever prize, worth $656 million, in a 2012 drawing.

For every $1 worth of Powerball sales, half goes to prizes, 40 percent to state governments for causes such as education, and 10 percent to retailers who sell the tickets and other administrative costs.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
