Florida winners of record U.S. Powerball jackpot to come forward

A customer shows their tickets for the Powerball lottery at the CA lotto store in San Bernardino County, California on the California-Nevada state line January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Florida lottery officials will reveal on Wednesday who holds one of the three winning tickets eligible for a share in last month’s record $1.6 billion U.S. Powerball jackpot.

Retailers in Florida, California and Tennessee sold the winning tickets, worth about $529 million each. More than a month after the Jan. 13 drawing, details on the Florida claim will be shared at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon at the state’s lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

“The winners will be present,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release on Tuesday.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Publix supermarket in Melbourne Beach on Florida’s central east coast.

A Tennessee couple with another of the winning tickets quickly came forward last month, announcing they would take their share in a cash payment. They planned to keep their jobs because “you just can’t sit down and do nothing.”

A third winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city of Chino Hills, California, according to the state’s lottery.

The Powerball winner from California has not yet come forward to claim the prize, said Melissa Villarin, a spokeswoman for the California Lottery.