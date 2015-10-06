Grandmother wins $310.5 million Michigan Powerball jackpot

(Reuters) - A 50-year-old Michigan grandmother won last week’s $310.5 million Powerball jackpot, the Michigan Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Julie Leach, from Three Rivers in southwestern Michigan, said that she planned to take the jackpot as a lump sum, which would amount to about $197.4 million. She said she planned to celebrate her “mind boggling” win with her family.

“It’s been a very scary situation, also, mind boggling, what to do...” Leach said in a press conference, adding she has called people for advice and believes she has a “good team” in place to figure out how to handle the money.

The drawing was on Sept. 30.

The lucky numbers were 21, 39, 40, 55, 59, 17. Leach bought the ticket at the Three Rivers West Shell gas station, located about 30 miles south of Kalamazoo.

Wednesday’s win was the third time a Michigan player has won the Powerball jackpot since the state began offering the game. Donald Lawson of Lapeer won $337 million playing the Powerball game in 2012 and holds the record for winning the largest lottery prize ever paid in the state, according to a statement from the Michigan Lottery.