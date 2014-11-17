Dogs found to have killed woman on Wyoming Indian reservation

(Reuters) - A woman found dead from an animal attack on a Wyoming Indian reservation last week, prompting authorities to warn that dangerous wildlife might be on the prowl, appears to have been the victim of a dog mauling, officials said on Monday.

Preliminary autopsy findings and an analysis of hair found at the site of the attack on the Wind River Reservation show the 40-year-old woman died from hypothermia and blood loss tied to severe injuries inflicted by “multiple dogs,” Fremont County Chief Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen said in a statement.

An investigation by the FBI and the Wind River Police Department indicates no involvement by humans or predatory wildlife, Stratmoen said. Authorities would not say if the dogs were thought to be strays or pets.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

Stratmoen urged residents of the 2.3 million-acre reservation – home to 3,900 members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and 8,600 members of the Northern Arapaho in southwestern Wyoming – to be cautious and report any signs of aggressive animals.

Officials have said that at least one tribal member had been severely injured in recent years by a pack of feral dogs that roamed the reservation.