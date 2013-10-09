FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Princeton University gives all clear after gunshot scare
October 9, 2013 / 2:48 AM / 4 years ago

Princeton University gives all clear after gunshot scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police cordoned off a historic building on Princeton University’s campus in New Jersey on Tuesday after reports of gunshots, but no injuries were reported and the university later gave the all clear.

The Ivy League college said police cordoned off Nassau Hall on Tuesday evening after public safety officials received a report of gunshots there, although there were no reports of anyone injured.

Princeton later gave the all clear, noting in a Tweet that college police had searched the building and found nothing. “They believe reports of gunshots were unfounded,” it said.

Nassau Hall is the oldest building at Princeton. Built in 1756, it houses the college’s administrative offices.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
