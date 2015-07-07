Investigative team probing uprisings at Arizona private prison

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A special investigative team on Tuesday searched for answers behind three major uprisings at a private prison facility in northwestern Arizona that caused extensive damage and forced more than 1,000 inmates to be moved elsewhere.

About a dozen veteran state prison officials began probing the violent outbreaks that occurred last week at two units at the prison complex, said corrections department spokesman Andrew Wilder.

“There isn’t anything they won’t be looking at,” Wilder said. “It’s a top-to-bottom assessment of what happened and why.”

State officials said the violence began on July 1 when a small group of inmates attempted to injure another inmate in the minimum-security Cerbat Unit, sparking a major uprising by prisoners.

An unrelated riot broke out the next evening involving a large number of inmates at the medium-security Hualapai Unit that took several hours to control, officials said. On Saturday, inmates again went on a rampage for about 90 minutes before being subdued.

An initial investigation found that the incident started when an inmate “became aggressive with a correctional officer,” said Issa Arnita, a spokesman for Utah-based prison operator Management & Training Corp.

Special tactical teams from the state were dispatched to help quell the violence and local law enforcement and state troopers also were called.

The Hualapai incidents resulted in widespread damage to four of five housing areas, officials said, prompting state corrections director Charles Ryan to order that 1,055 inmates housed there be sent to other facilities.

Nine corrections officers and four inmates received minor injuries during the incidents and were treated and released at a local hospital.

The investigation comes after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Monday ordered a “full and thorough review” of the incidents at the facility near Kingman, Arizona, calling it critical to learn how they occurred and to prevent future repeats.

“The public also needs to know the facts and have assurance that prisons in our state – both state-run and privately-run – are under control,” wrote Ducey, in a letter sent to Ryan.

There was no immediate estimate for the cost to repair the prison, but Arnita said Management & Training Corp would pay for the work.

The prison was the scene of an escape in 2010 by three inmates, two of whom killed a couple in New Mexico. All three were eventually caught.

Earlier this year, an inmate died after being beaten by other prisoners.