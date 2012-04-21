FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Last of four men who escaped Kansas jail caught
April 21, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Last of four men who escaped Kansas jail caught

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Reuters) - The last of four men who escaped a central Kansas county jail on Wednesday has been captured, officials said.

Eric James, 22, was apprehended in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said in a statement.

James, convicted of multiple charges that including kidnapping during a crime, escaped from the Ottawa County jail Wednesday morning with three other inmates after two guards were overpowered, officials said.

A convicted double-murderer, Santos Carrera-Morales, 22, was picked up by police in Russell, Kansas, shortly before midnight on Thursday, Russell Police Chief Jon Quinday said. He was dropped off by someone at a convenience store and a citizen thought he looked suspicious and called police, Quinday said.

Another of the escapees was captured shortly after the escape and the fourth man turned himself in Wednesday evening in North Platte, Nebraska, Barclay said.

The four men were prisoners of the state corrections department but were kept at the county jail in Ottawa because of overcrowding, Barclay said. After the escape, 18 other state inmates at Ottawa were transferred temporarily to a state prison while the incident was investigated, he said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Dan Burns and Greg McCune; Desking by Stacey Joyce

