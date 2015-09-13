Death toll from Oklahoma prison fight rises to four

(Reuters) - A fourth inmate has died and three others remained hospitalized on Sunday, a day after a fight broke out at a privately-owned prison in Oklahoma, prison and state officials said.

The “inmate-on-inmate altercation” at the Cimarron Correctional Facility lasted less than two minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the Corrections Corporation of America, which owns and operates the prison in northern Oklahoma.

Three inmates appear to have been stabbed to death on Saturday and a fourth later died at a medical facility from his injuries, state Department of Corrections spokesman Alex Gerszewski said on Sunday.

One more injured inmate was treated and released from a hospital, he said.

Prison staff spent about a half hour securing the housing area where the fight took place, the company said in a statement. No staff members were injured, it said.

The facility remained on lockdown on Sunday, with inmates confined to their housing areas, CCA said.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating the incident at the 1,720-bed medium- and maximum-security facility for men in Cushing, Oklahoma, about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Oklahoma City.