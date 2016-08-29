Swiss air force jet goes missing, search launched
ZURICH Searches were launched on Monday after a Swiss air force jet flown by a single pilot went missing, the ministry of defense said.
WASHINGTON Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson announced on Monday that he directed his advisory council to evaluate whether the agency should continue to contract with private prison companies.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a division of DHS, currently uses private prison groups like Corrections Corporation of America to run some of its detention facilities for migrants.
The announcement follows the Justice Department's decision to phase out its contracts with private prisons on Aug. 18.
BAGHDAD Islamic State has claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 15 people and injured 16 at a wedding party near the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala late on Sunday.
ADEN, Yemen A suicide bomber killed at least 54 people when he drove a car bomb into a militia compound in Aden on Monday, the health ministry said, in one of the deadliest attacks claimed by Islamic State in the southern Yemeni port city.