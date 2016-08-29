U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson announced on Monday that he directed his advisory council to evaluate whether the agency should continue to contract with private prison companies.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a division of DHS, currently uses private prison groups like Corrections Corporation of America to run some of its detention facilities for migrants.

The announcement follows the Justice Department's decision to phase out its contracts with private prisons on Aug. 18.

