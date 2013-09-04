FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says security camera maker settles over hacking incidents
September 4, 2013 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says security camera maker settles over hacking incidents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A company that sells security cameras that were hacked, causing live feeds from hundreds of homes and small businesses to appear on the Internet, has settled allegations that it failed to adequately secure the devices.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said TRENDnet failed to take steps needed to protect the users, mainly families, that purchased the SecurView cameras, which had faulty software.

In January 2012, a hacker broke into the SecurView camera software and publicized how to do it. Other hackers followed suit.

“Eventually, hackers posted links to the live feeds of nearly 700 of the cameras. The feeds displayed babies asleep in their cribs, young children playing, and adults going about their daily lives,” the FTC said.

The devices had been advertised as secure.

Under the settlement, TRENDnet is barred from misrepresenting that the buggy software is secure. It is also required to address security risks, help customers fix their software and obtain an independent assessment of their security programs every year for 20 years.

A spokeswoman for TRENDnet was not immediately available for comment

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
