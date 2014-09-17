FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yelp, TinyCo to settle U.S. charges of improperly collecting kids' data
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
September 17, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Yelp, TinyCo to settle U.S. charges of improperly collecting kids' data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The online review site Yelp and mobile app developer TinyCo have agreed to settle separate charges that they improperly collected children’s online information, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the settlements, Yelp will pay a $450,000 civil penalty, while privately held TinyCo will pay a $300,000 civil penalty.

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, requires that companies collecting information about children under 13 online follow a number of steps to ensure that children’s information is protected.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.