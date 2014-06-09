FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court protester against social media firings collapses
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 9, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Supreme Court protester against social media firings collapses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Delaware lawyer on a hunger strike over Internet privacy has ended his protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court after collapsing and being taken to a hospital, he said on Monday.

Brian Zulberti, 31, of Wilmington, Delaware, had launched his fast on June 1 to keep people from being fired for what they post on social media.

Zulberti began vomiting on Saturday and fainted, he said in a statement. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The lawyer had gone without food to get a spot on prime time television news and lay out his case that privacy was over. He contends employers should get used to knowing everything about their workers, both the good and bad.

Zulberti created an online stir last year when he sent a job application to every lawyer in Delaware with a photo of himself in a sleeveless T-shirt. After that, his website drew 75,000 hits after revealing photos of him surfaced online. They included one of him in his underwear with a sign that said, “Hire me!!! No ... as a lawyer.”

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.