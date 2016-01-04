Chicago gasoline, diesel slip after oil pipeline restart

HOUSTON (Reuters) - - Chicago gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials slid on Monday after a crude oil pipeline that helps supply a major regional refinery restarted and another was expected to do the same, traders said.

Spectra Energy restarted its Wyoming-to-Illinois Platte pipeline on Sunday after shutting it last week as a precaution because of Mississippi River flooding, according to a shipper notice. Enbridge Inc also shut its Oklahoma-to-Illinois Ozark pipeline last week for the same reason, as it crosses the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois, but aimed to restart it on Monday.

Both pipelines help supply Phillips 66’s 336,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wood River, Illinois.

Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials fell 2.00 cents per gallon to a 5.00-cent discount to February RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Chicago ULSD slipped 4.00 cents per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 6.00/4.00 cents under February NYMEX ULSD, traders said.

Group Three gasoline also retreated 3.00 cents per gallon to a 12.50-cent discount to futures, but traders attributed that move more to switching to the February front-month contract.

On the U.S. Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials fell slightly on Monday despite the start last week of a three-month, multi-unit overhaul at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 451,000 bpd Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas.

A4 CBOB, or conventional regular gasoline blendstock formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol, traded at 11.25-cent, 11.50-cent, 11.75-cent and 12.00-cent discounts to February NYMEX RBOB, down half a cent per gallon, while conventional M4 gasoline fell the same amount to a 9.00-cent discount to futures, traders said.

The well-supplied region’s gasoline stocks also climbed 3.4 million barrels to 80.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 25, or nearly 96 percent of the 25-year high, U.S. government data shows.

In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials slipped as well on Monday as prompt trade switched to the February front-month contract, traders said.

F5 RBOB fell a 1.25 cents per gallon to a 1.65-cent discount to February NYMEX RBOB, while M4 gasoline fell 0.75 cent per gallon to a quarter-cent premium to futures, traders said.

Harbor ULSD and jet fuel differentials each were 0.75 cent per gallon higher at 4.50-cent and 1.00-cent discounts, respectively, to February NYMEX ULSD.

Renewable Identification Number (RIN) renewable fuel or ethanol (D6) credits for 2016 traded at 74 cents each, traders said. The credits for 2015 were 70.50 cents each, slight above Thursday’s bid-offer range of 69.00-70.00 cents each.

Biodiesel credits for 2016 traded at 74 cents each and for 2015 were a penny lower, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>* Scheduling

A4 CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -12.25 -11.75 -0.50

M4 conventional gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -9.25 -8.75 -0.50

62-grade ULSD Cycle 3 HO -7.25 -6.75 0.00

54-grade jet fuel Cycle 3 HO -10.00 -8.50 0.00

Heating oil * Cycle 2 HO -14.25 -13.75 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

M4 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB 0.00 0.50 -0.75

F5 RBOB Prompt RBOB -1.00 -0.50 -1.25

ULSD Prompt HO -4.75 -4.25 0.75

Heating oil Prompt HO -1.25 -0.75 0.75

Jet fuel Prompt HO -10.00 -9.50 -0.25

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> <IHPROD/MIDCO>

Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB -5.50 -4.50 -2.50

Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO -6.00 -4.00 -4.00

Group Three gasoline RBOB -12.75 -12.25 -3.00

Group Three ULSD HO -8.00 -7.50 -1.75