Potential refinery unit restart pressures Gulf gasoline

HOUSTON (Reuters) - - U.S. Gulf Coast cash gasoline differentials fell on Monday on a combination of news that a gasoline-making unit at the nation’s largest refinery could restart on Tuesday and pipeline scheduling, traders said.

The fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at Motiva Enterprises’ [MOTIV.UL] 603,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, could restart as early as Tuesday after shutting April 27 for up to 10 days of repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Also, the latest five-day lifting cycles for A- and M-grades were scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Monday, adding downward pressure to differentials, traders said.

A2 CBOB, or conventional regular gasoline blendstock formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol, climbed 2.50 cents per gallon, with late-day deals seen at 16.75-cent and 17.25-cent discounts to June RBOB futures, traders said.

Conventional M2 gasoline fell a penny per gallon to a 14.25-cent discount to futures.

Gulf heating oil differentials were 2.25 cents per gallon lower with late-day trades seen at 19.25-cent and 20.00-cent discounts to June ULSD futures as prompt trade rolled to the June contract.

In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials fell 0.75 cent per gallon earlier in the day to an 8.25-cent discount to June RBOB, but rebounded by day’s end to a 7.50-cent discount, flat with Friday’s finish, traders said.

Group Three V-grade gasoline was a quarter cent per gallon higher at an 18.00-cent discount to futures as prompt trade began versus the June RBOB contract.

June RBOB settled down 2.6 percent at $1.5628 per gallon on Monday, while June ULSD finished down 2.2 percent at $1.3555 per gallon.

In New York Harbor, F2 for prompt delivery in June traded at 2.50 cents per gallon below benchmark RBOB futures. The trade marked a move down 1.50 cents from Friday, according to traders. F2 for 10th-cycle on Colonial was traded at 3.00 cents per gallon below the benchmark, traders said. H2-grade was traded at 14.50 cents per gallon above the benchmark.

At the same time, M2 conventional gasoline strengthened by a quarter of a penny to a bid-ask spread of 2.25 cents to 1.75 cents per gallon below benchmark RBOB.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel for delivery in New York Harbor had a bid-ask spread of 0.50 cents below benchmark heating oil futures to flat, unchanged from Friday. Heating oil for June delivery was also unchanged at 6.25 cents per gallon to 5.75 cents per gallon below the futures contract. Jet fuel strengthened by a penny to 7.00 cents per gallon below the benchmark.

Prices of ethanol (D6) renewable identification number (RIN) credits for the current year’s compliance edged up to 73.25 cents each from Friday’s trades at 72.5 and 73 cents, traders said.

Biodiesel (D4) credits for 2016 were unchanged at 78.50 cents.