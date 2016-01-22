West Coast gasoline sags on expected supply

(Reuters) - West Coast refined products markets sagged on Thursday as supply is expected to increase through the rest of January due to import cargoes, traders said.

January Los Angeles CARBOB was again bid at a 3-cent-a-gallon premium to the February NYMEX RBOB contract while the offer value retreated 2 cents to 5 cents a gallon over the NYMEX price.

February Los Angeles CARBOB was down 1 cent at a 15-cent-a-gallon premium to the NYMEX.

Prompt San Francisco CARBOB retreated 3 cents a gallon to a 0.5 cent discount to February NYMEX RBOB futures.

In the Pacific Northwest, unleaded gasoline remained to an 10.5-cent-a-gallon discount to the NYMEX.

January-delivery Los Angeles jet fuel held on to a 3.25-cent-a-gallon premium to the prompt heating oil futures contract, unchanged from Wednesday. Los Angeles CARB diesel gained 1.5 cents to a 4-cent-a-gallon premium to the heating oil contract.

San Francisco CARB diesel was even with L.A. at a 4-cent-a-gallon premium to the NYMEX heating oil contract.

In Portland, Oregon, low-sulfur diesel remained at a 2-cent-a-gallon premium to the NYMEX heating oil contract.

February NYMEX RBOB gained 1.35 cents on Thursday to settle at $1.0312 a gallon. Front-month heating oil futures rose 3.18 cents to close at 89.75 cents.