FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles gasoline tumbles on supply build
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 25, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles gasoline tumbles on supply build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The price of regular unleaded gas is pictured at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles, California February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Los Angeles gasoline differentials dropped 4 cents a gallon on Wednesday as regional gasoline inventories rose by 1 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported.

Gains in West Coast supply have been expected since last week when Exxon Mobil’s 149,500-barrel-per-day Torrance refinery near Los Angeles restarted the fluid catalytic cracking unit at the facility, which went out of service in February 2015 following an explosion.

The FCCU is running at roughly 75 percent capacity due to repairs on one of its compressors, which could take anywhere from 30 to 60 days, according to a West Coast market source.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.