Los Angeles gasoline tumbles on supply build

The price of regular unleaded gas is pictured at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles, California February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Los Angeles gasoline differentials dropped 4 cents a gallon on Wednesday as regional gasoline inventories rose by 1 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported.

Gains in West Coast supply have been expected since last week when Exxon Mobil’s 149,500-barrel-per-day Torrance refinery near Los Angeles restarted the fluid catalytic cracking unit at the facility, which went out of service in February 2015 following an explosion.

The FCCU is running at roughly 75 percent capacity due to repairs on one of its compressors, which could take anywhere from 30 to 60 days, according to a West Coast market source.