FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China's HNA to buy New York office tower for $2.2 billion: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 21, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 5 months ago

China's HNA to buy New York office tower for $2.2 billion: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(This version of the story corrects ticker symbol, name to HNA Group from HNA Holding Group Co Ltd in first paragraph.)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China's HNA Group has agreed to purchase a marquee Manhattan office building for $2.21 billion in a deal that showcases the role of Chinese capital in New York's heady commercial real estate market.

The deal for 245 Park Avenue has not closed but HNA, a Chinese conglomerate that has been on an acquisition spree, signed a purchase and sale agreement, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

The acquisition from majority owner Brookfield Property Partners LP and New York State Teachers' Retirement System, which has a 49-percent stake, would mark one of the highest prices ever paid for a New York office building.

A prior Brookfield entity acquired the 45-floor building in 1996 from the bankruptcy of Olympia & York. NYSTRS acquired its stake in 2003.

China accounted for 30 percent of some $15.4 billion in cross-border investment in U.S. real estate last year, with almost half placed in New York, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The transaction was first reported by The Real Deal.

Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.