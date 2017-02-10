FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side: WSJ
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 10, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 6 months ago

Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 20, 2015.Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is considering purchasing the remaining 2 million square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, the planned tower where money manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is also expected to move its headquarters, the Journal said.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, plans to move its headquarters in 2022 from midtown Manhattan to a new office tower in the Hudson Yards district, the developers said in December.

Morgan Stanley was not avaible to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

