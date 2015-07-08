FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franklin Advisers, OppenheimerFunds to work with Puerto Rico on credit plan
July 8, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

Franklin Advisers, OppenheimerFunds to work with Puerto Rico on credit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a closed store with signs reading "Closing down sale" and "Everything goes, shoes, clothes, take advantage" in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez-Hernandez

(Reuters) - Franklin Advisers and OppenheimerFunds said they will work with Puerto Rico and its power authority, PREPA, on a revitalization plan after a U.S. appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court decision to strike down a Puerto Rican legislation granting local municipalities the right to enter bankruptcy.

Franklin Advisers and OppenheimerFunds said they expect to work with Puerto Rico to develop reforms that holders of its bonds can support.

PREPA creditors Franklin Advisers and OppenheimerFunds are parties to a creditor forbearance agreement that protects PREPA from litigation until Sept. 15.

Puerto Rico passed the so-called Recovery Act last year to give certain public corporations, with around $20 billion in debt, the ability to restructure financially in an orderly process. Puerto Rico is currently struggling with a total debt load of about $72 billion, which it says it is unable to pay.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

