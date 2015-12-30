Puerto Rico's upcoming debt payments

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico faces debt payments totaling around $1 billion on Jan. 1, and has warned several times of pending defaults.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday that it is “very unlikely” there will be no default on debt due Jan. 1 and that the U.S. territory was evaluating which bonds are to be paid.

But the head of the embattled U.S. territory’s government bank was quoted by a local newspaper last week saying Puerto Rico is expected to default on a Jan. 1 payment on its Infrastructure Finance Authority (PRIFA) bonds.

Garcia Padilla granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies such as the highways agency HTA, PRIFA and its convention center district authority via “clawbacks.” While the HTA and convention center have said in filings that they expect interest due Jan. 1 will be paid in full from funds in deposit, PRIFA has only said that funds on deposit would be applied to the Jan. 1 payment.

The following is a table detailing upcoming payments due on Jan. 1. The data in the first column is from a source close to the situation, except for the data on the GO payment, which was provided by the GDB’s director of GO financing, and the data on PREPA, which was provided by PREPA’s press office.

When asked for comment, a spokeswoman for the GDB provided separate figures that were slightly different than the data provided to Reuters. In most cases, the discrepancies are small - less than $1 million.

ISSUER AMT DUE AMT DUE

Government Development Bank $9.9 million $10 mln

Commonwealth (General Obligation)^ $328.7 mln $335 mln

PREPA $302 mln

PRASA $99 mln

Municipal Finance Agency $.887 mln

Public Building Authority $91.8 mln $92 mln

PFC $1.4 mln $1 mln

PRIFA $35.9 mln $36 mln

PRIFA BAND $13 mln

Highways & Transportation Authority $114.6 mln $102 mln

Highway (T.M. Bridge) $3.3 mln $2 mln

Employee Retirement System $13.9 mln $14 mln

Convention Center $9.5 mln $10 mln

PRIDCO $12.9 mln $10 mln

UPR (Plaza University) $1.7 mln $2 mln

TOTAL $1.04 bln

The following data comes from Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank debt service schedule report for fiscal year 2015-2016 supplied by a separate source:

: On Feb. 1 debt service of $402 million is due, of which the bulk due is COFINA bonds.

: On Mar. 1 debt service of $29.4 million is due.

: On Apr. 1, $40.9 million is due.

: On May. 1, $469 million is due, of which the bulk is GDB bonds of $422.8 million.

: On June 1, $71.3 million is due.

: On July 1, it faces a payment of $1.9 billion, the bulk of which is commonwealth debt.