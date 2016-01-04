FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico Governor says preparing for legal action from creditors: CNBC
January 4, 2016 / 7:39 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico Governor says preparing for legal action from creditors: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla delivers his state of the Commonwealth address at the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor said the U.S. territory’s Department of Justice is trying to anticipate any lawsuits after the island said it would default on some debt due Jan. 1, according to an interview with CNBC.

Puerto Rico said last week that it would default for the second time in five months, but would pay the bulk of $1 billion due, opening the door to potential litigation from affected creditors.

“Our Department of Justice is trying to anticipate any lawsuit we will have, but to be 100 percent prepared will be very hard,” said Alejandro Garcia Padilla in an interview with CNBC.

“It will be very costly - that litigation, for the commonwealth and our creditors,” he said. “Every dollar used to pay lawyers will be a dollar ... not available to pay creditors.”

Reporting By David Gaffen and Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese

