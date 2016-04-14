Puerto Rico's economic activity index declines in January and February

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index (EAI) declined sharply in both January and February, the island’s Government Development Bank said late on Wednesday.

According to the bank, the EAI in January fell 1.5 percent versus the prior year while in February it declined 1.6 percent compared with the same month in 2015.

In addition, the annual March revision to the prior 21 months of payroll employment index data resulted in a downward revision for the overall EAI in fiscal 2015.

The revisions to the employment data contributed to an EAI decline of 1.8 percent versus the initial reading of a 1.6 percent drop in fiscal 2015. Puerto Rico’s fiscal year begins July 1. For the first half of fiscal 2016 the EAI is down 1.2 percent.

The struggling island is in a fiscal crisis, with $70 billion in debt that Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has said it cannot pay and a 45 percent poverty rate.

Puerto Rico faces a possible shutdown of its economy absent either a debt restructuring agreement with creditors or federal legislation to resolve the crisis.

The EAI is an indicator of general economic activity and not a direct measure of the island’s gross national product.

Non-farm employment, on an annualized basis, fell 1 percent in January and 1.1 percent in February.

Gasoline consumption slid 5.9 percent year-on-year in January but showed an increase of 1.2 percent year-on-year in February.

January sales of cement registered an annual decrease of 14.4 percent while in February the decrease was 4.3 percent, according to the GDB.