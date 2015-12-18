FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
December 18, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House to hold hearing on Puerto Rico next month: Pelosi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a news conference with members of the House Democratic leadership following the House vote on the Omnibus bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats on Friday pressed for legislative action to address Puerto Rico’s ongoing debt woes as soon as Congress returns in January, adding that House lawmakers will hold a hearing next month on the island’s fiscal crisis.

U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has pledged to hold the hearing as soon as the chamber comes back Jan. 5.

Reporting by Susan Heavey, Megan Cassella and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

