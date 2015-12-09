FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate Republicans introduce Puerto Rico bill
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 9, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Senate Republicans introduce Puerto Rico bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand in line to board a public bus in San Juan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three Republican Senators on Wednesday introduced a bill to address Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, proposing tax relief for workers and financial oversight to help the island gain financial and economic stability, according to a statement from Utah Republican Orrin Hatch’s office.

Hatch, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, introduced the bill with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources committee.

Hatch said in a statement that the bill aimed to “lay out a sustainable framework to improve Puerto Rico’s finances.”

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.