Puerto Rico seeking liquidity to make August 1 payment: gov. office
July 24, 2015 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico seeking liquidity to make August 1 payment: gov. office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico is working on ways to increase liquidity at its government development bank to make a debt service payment due Aug. 1, the governor’s Chief of Staff Victor Suarez said on Friday, but he reiterated that the commonwealth does not have the current cash to make a payment due from its Public Finance Corporation (PFC).

Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla dropped a bombshell on creditors in June by saying the island needed to restructure debts to solve its fiscal problems, while an adviser to the island said the U.S. territory would soon run out of cash.

Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
