Puerto Rico calls on U.S. utilities to help restore power

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) executive director Ricardo Ramos sent a letter to utility industry trade group American Public Power Association (APPA) requesting assistance for power restoration crews, a Puerto Rico government official said on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico's flag is seen as a worker of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repairs part of the power grid after Hurricane Maria hit the area in September, in Manati, Puerto Rico October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A similar request was sent to New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc and will be sent to utilities in Florida and other parts of the United States, the official said at a public meeting of Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board in San Juan.