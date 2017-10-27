FEMA cites significant concerns with Puerto Rico energy deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Emergency Management Administration on Friday said it did not approve a multi-million dollar contract between Puerto Rico’s power utility and a small Montana firm to repair storm damage, and has “significant concerns” about the deal.

A pick up from Montana-based Whitefish Energy Holdings is parked as workers (not pictured) help fix the island's power grid, damaged during Hurricane Maria in September, in Manati, Puerto Rico October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

In a statement, FEMA also said after its initial review it “has not confirmed whether the contract prices are reasonable” under the contract between Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and Whitefish Energy Holdings.