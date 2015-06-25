Puerto Rico's PREPA creditors hear counterproposal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Creditors of Puerto Rico’s distressed power authority PREPA heard a restructuring counterproposal from the utility on Thursday, and negotiations continued as a deadline loomed next week, a source familiar with the talks said.

PREPA is trying to restructure some $9 billion in debt but faces push-back from creditors reluctant to take reduced payouts.

Restructuring talks are at crunch point, with PREPA facing a July 1 interest payment. The talks are seen as a gauge of whether the U.S. territory can fix other broken public entities as it tries to climb out of a $73 billion debt hole.

PREPA and its creditors remain relatively far apart, the source said. However, they are considering extending a forbearance agreement due to expire on Tuesday, which would allow negotiations to continue, the source said.

PREPA is shielded from litigation under the forbearance agreement.

PREPA’s initial plan, unveiled at a June 1 meeting, was met with near-universal reproach from creditors, though details of how it would treat their debt were kept private. Creditors made a counter-proposal to that plan last week.

PREPA could not immediately be reached for comment.