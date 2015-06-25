FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA creditors hear counterproposal
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 25, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA creditors hear counterproposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Creditors of Puerto Rico’s distressed power authority PREPA heard a restructuring counterproposal from the utility on Thursday, and negotiations continued as a deadline loomed next week, a source familiar with the talks said.

PREPA is trying to restructure some $9 billion in debt but faces push-back from creditors reluctant to take reduced payouts.

Restructuring talks are at crunch point, with PREPA facing a July 1 interest payment. The talks are seen as a gauge of whether the U.S. territory can fix other broken public entities as it tries to climb out of a $73 billion debt hole.

PREPA and its creditors remain relatively far apart, the source said. However, they are considering extending a forbearance agreement due to expire on Tuesday, which would allow negotiations to continue, the source said.

PREPA is shielded from litigation under the forbearance agreement.

PREPA’s initial plan, unveiled at a June 1 meeting, was met with near-universal reproach from creditors, though details of how it would treat their debt were kept private. Creditors made a counter-proposal to that plan last week.

PREPA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.