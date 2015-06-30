Puerto Rico's PREPA, creditors close to deal to avert default: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s distressed power utility PREPA is close to a deal with its creditors to avoid a possible default on a bond payment of around $400 million due July 1, sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

PREPA’s payment would likely be partly financed by the insurers who back the bonds, the sources said. Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has said it expects the utility to default on that payment.

PREPA is attempting to restructure some $9 billion in debt, but faces push-back from creditors reluctant to take reduced payouts. It met last week with creditors in New York to present a restructuring counterproposal to one proposed by creditors, according to a source familiar with the talks.

The talks are seen as a gauge of whether the U.S. commonwealth can fix other broken public entities as it tries to climb out of a $73 billion debt hole. Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Monday said he wanted to restructure debt and postpone bond payments to solve the island’s fiscal crisis.

To buy time, PREPA and its creditors are also expected to extend a key creditor agreement that expires on Tuesday, the sources said.

Parties to the creditor agreement, known as a forbearance agreement, include bank lenders and an ad hoc bondholder group made up of hedge funds and institutional investors, such as OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisers, according to the original forbearance agreement.

Bond insurers, including Assured Guaranty and National Public Finance Guarantee, are also parties to the deal.

PREPA’s initial plan, unveiled at a June 1 meeting, was met with near-universal reproach from creditors, though details of how it would treat their debt were kept private. Creditors made their counter-proposal to that plan last week.