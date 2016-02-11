FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico senate approves bill to restructure utility PREPA
February 11, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico senate approves bill to restructure utility PREPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The power station Central San Juan of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2015. Reuters/Alvin Baez-Hernandez

(Reuters) - The Puerto Rico senate has approved the PREPA Revitalization Act, intended to restructure the country’s debt-laden power utility, a spokesman for PREPA said.

The bill now moves to the Puerto Rico House of Representatives, which would need to approve it before it could become law.

“This legislation provides PREPA with critical tools to make PREPA the modern utility that Puerto Rico needs and deserves,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

PREPA, with more than $8 billion in debt, reached a restructuring deal in December with about 70 percent of its creditors.

That deal hit a roadbump in January when Puerto Rico’s lawmakers failed to meet a Jan. 22 deadline to pass necessary legislation. However, the agency and bondholders agreed to extend a crucial deadline to Feb. 16.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

