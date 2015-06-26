Puerto Rico to release key financial report next week: source

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico is set to release a key report on its financial stability early next week as several fiscal deadlines loom, but despite its struggles with a $73 billion debt load, a government shutdown is not expected, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The commonwealth has not received any promise of financial support from the U.S. Treasury, although it has had months of talks with Treasury to seek options for financial help, the source said.

Puerto Rico in February engaged a group of former International Monetary Fund economists to analyze its economic and financial stability and its growth prospects. That report is expected to be released early next week, likely on Monday, the source said.

While there are several key deadlines looming next week, including bond payments and the end of Puerto Rico’s fiscal year, the island is not contemplating a partial or full shutdown of government services, the source said.

The U.S. Treasury declined comment. Puerto Rico’s government chief of staff was not immediately available to comment. One of the former IMF economists reached on Friday declined comment about the release of the report.