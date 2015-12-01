FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Puerto Rico's PREPA in tentative pact with bond insurers - sources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: Puerto Rico's PREPA in tentative pact with bond insurers - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the headquarters of Puerto Rican power utility PREPA (also known as AEE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez-Hernandez

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s power authority PREPA has reached a tentative debt restructuring deal with bond insurers including Assured Guaranty (AGO.N) and MBIA Inc’s (MBI.N) National Public Finance Guarantee, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The deal still needs the approval of the PREPA board, the sources said, but has been signed by representatives for all parties in the negotiations.

PREPA has been working for months to restructure more than $8 billion in debt. It previously reached deals with lenders and bondholders, but those agreements cannot be implemented without support from the insurers.

Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.